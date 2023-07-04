This analyst recommends India Cements and Bajaj Finserv for potential gains

2 Min Read
India Cements and Bajaj Finserv, as per Shilpa Rout's analysis, present investors with opportunities to capitalize on their upward trajectory.
In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Shilpa Rout, an expert from Prabhudas Lilladher, shared her insights on two potential buying opportunities in the Indian stock market. Her recommendations focus on India Cements and Bajaj Finserv, two companies that have shown promising performance and are poised for further growth.
Rout's first positional buy suggestion is India Cements, which is currently trading around Rs 215. She highlighted the stock's strong support zones around Rs 200, indicating a favorable risk-reward profile. With a stop loss set at Rs 200, Rout believes that India Cements has the potential to reach the levels of Rs 250-260 in the near future.