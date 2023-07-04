CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsThis analyst recommends India Cements and Bajaj Finserv for potential gains

This analyst recommends India Cements and Bajaj Finserv for potential gains

This analyst recommends India Cements and Bajaj Finserv for potential gains
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Mangalam Maloo  Jul 4, 2023 11:25:34 AM IST (Published)

India Cements and Bajaj Finserv, as per Shilpa Rout's analysis, present investors with opportunities to capitalize on their upward trajectory.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Shilpa Rout, an expert from Prabhudas Lilladher, shared her insights on two potential buying opportunities in the Indian stock market. Her recommendations focus on India Cements and Bajaj Finserv, two companies that have shown promising performance and are poised for further growth.

Live TV

Loading...

Rout's first positional buy suggestion is India Cements, which is currently trading around Rs 215. She highlighted the stock's strong support zones around Rs 200, indicating a favorable risk-reward profile. With a stop loss set at Rs 200, Rout believes that India Cements has the potential to reach the levels of Rs 250-260 in the near future.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X