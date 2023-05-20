India benefits from China plus one strategy, but stock selection remains a challenge: Samir Arora

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Samir Arora, Founder and Fund Manager of Helios Capital said that India is a big beneficiary of China+1 strategy and it is simple to believe, but it is not simple to bet on it in terms of specific stocks.
India's emergence as a significant beneficiary of the China+1 strategy has caught the attention of global investors. As businesses seek to diversify their supply chains and reduce dependence on China, India presents an attractive alternative with its vast consumer market, skilled labour force, and improving infrastructure.
He said, “India is a big beneficiary of China+1 and it is simple to believe, but it is not simple to bet on it in terms of specific stocks, but big picture in terms of FII flows, FDI, it is just easy to understand, and I am going with that one line for the next few months.”
From a macroeconomic perspective, India appears well-positioned to benefit from the China+1 trend. Foreign Institutional Investment (FII) flows and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) are key indicators of global investor sentiment and confidence in a country's growth potential.
India has witnessed a steady inflow of FII funds in recent years, indicating international investors' growing interest in the Indian market. Additionally, the Indian government has implemented several reforms to attract FDI, making it more conducive for foreign companies to establish a presence in the country. These factors contribute to the positive sentiment surrounding India's potential as a China+1 beneficiary.
