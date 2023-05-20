English
India benefits from China plus one strategy, but stock selection remains a challenge: Samir Arora

By Sonia Shenoy  May 20, 2023

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Samir Arora, Founder and Fund Manager of Helios Capital said that India is a big beneficiary of China+1 strategy and it is simple to believe, but it is not simple to bet on it in terms of specific stocks.

India's emergence as a significant beneficiary of the China+1 strategy has caught the attention of global investors. As businesses seek to diversify their supply chains and reduce dependence on China, India presents an attractive alternative with its vast consumer market, skilled labour force, and improving infrastructure.

He said, “India is a big beneficiary of China+1 and it is simple to believe, but it is not simple to bet on it in terms of specific stocks, but big picture in terms of FII flows, FDI, it is just easy to understand, and I am going with that one line for the next few months.”
