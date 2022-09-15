    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    India an attractive investment and suitable from a macro perspective: Carillon's Matt Orton

    market | IST

    India an attractive investment and suitable from a macro perspective: Carillon's Matt Orton

    Profile image
    By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair   | Anuj Singhal
    Matt Orton, Chief Market Strategist at Carillon Tower Advisers said on Thursday that India is attractive for investment, adding that it is well placed from a macro and earnings perspective.

    “When the market provides with an opportunity when there are moves like we did on September 13; particularly in the US, use it opportunistically as a long-term investor to pick your positions," Orton told CNBC-TV18.
    “Smallcaps look attractive from an earnings perspective and valuation perspective. Emerging markets, Latin America and India in particular, also look attractive to add for global asset allocation and that view does not change,” he said.
    According to him, hedge funds' position in global equities is at a multi-year low.
    “Hedge fund positioning in global equities is near multi-decade lows. So from a positioning standpoint, the fact that we have not breached key technical levels back going down to the June lows — that is a little bit more constructive,” said Orton.
    However, said Orton, emerging markets have had more than a decade of underperformance.
    While talking about the US market, he said that a 100 bps rise in rates by US Fed can turn many investors bearish on the market.
