Incredible bull run; no reason to fear if investing long-term, says expert

Alok Jain, founder of weekendinvesting.com, on Monday, said there is no reason to fear if one is looking at long-term investing as investors bring capital gradually.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, "From a price perspective, all-time high is not a market to fear. But yes, you should have a process in place wherein case things start to go wrong, then you should be able to either get out of the market or rotate your stocks to be more defensive. However, there is no reason for a strong trend like what we have currently to be fearful about it."

Jain said for a person who is having some goals, in 1-2-3 years, for them maybe the market could be a bit tricky."

According to him, in every bull run, retail investors get hurt the most as this is the class that comes at the later part of the run, "However, what I believe is that the run has been so dramatic that people who have come in last year are still sitting on so much of gains that are 30-40 percent drawdown from here. In case of worst-case situations, it will not really eat into their capital."

