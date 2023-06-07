IKIO Lighting IPO subscribed 2.43 times so far on Day 2. Check GMP and other details

By Meghna Sen

IKIO Lighting IPO: According to market observers, the company's shares are commanding a premium of Rs 105 in the unlisted market. Five brokerages have assigned "subscribe" recommendations to the issue, with some of them seeing the potential in the long term.

The initial share sale of IKIO Lighting, a LED lighting solutions provider, was subscribed 2.43 times on Day 2 with non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors doing the heavy lifting. The NII part was subscribed 4.99 times, retail investors portion 2.51 times, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 0.31 times.

The Rs 606.5-crore Initial Public Offer (IPO) of IKIO Lighting received bids for 3,70,49,064 shares against 1,52,24,074 shares on offer for the subscription by 10:30 am on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, according to data from NSE. The IPO , which has a fresh issue of up to Rs 350 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 90 lakh equity shares, will close tomorrow (June 8). The price band is at Rs 270-285 a share till Thursday in a lot size of 52 equity shares. The company is looking to raise Rs 607 crore from its primary offering.