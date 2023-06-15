IKIO Lighting set for stellar debut tomorrow, Street sees 35% listing premium

According to market observers, shares of IKIO Lighting were commanding a premium of Rs 98 to its issue price of Rs 270-285 a share in the grey market

IKIO Lighting is set to make a stellar debut on Dalal Street on Friday (June 16) if the grey market trends are anything to go by. According to market observers, shares of the LED lighting solutions provider were commanding a premium of Rs 98 to its issue price of Rs 270-285 a share in the grey market.

At the upper price band of Rs 285, the shares of IKIO Lighting are expected to get listed at a premium of 30-35 percent.

Considering the overwhelming response the IKIO IPO received and its current grey market premium, Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart, expects an upside listing at around 30–35 percent, and the company's current performance and growth potential justify this gain.

"Secondly, its strong focus on R&D and backward integration, its well-established relationship with clients, and its consistent financial performance are also some reasons why this IPO is attracting such demand," Mishra said.

However, market experts maintained that grey market premiums are just an indicator as to how the company's shares are stacked up in the unlisted market and are subject to change rapidly. The grey market is non-regulated and completely speculative.

Market experts noted that the company's valuations were moderate, rather than inexpensive and its fundamentals and balance sheet continue to remain strong.

The Rs 606.5-crore Initial Public Offer (IPO) of IKIO Lighting opened for subscription between June 6-8. The company had a fresh issue of up to Rs 350 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 90 lakh equity shares.

IKIO Lighting sold its shares in the range of Rs 270-285 a share with a lot size of 52 shares. The issue saw a robust interest from the investors as it was overall subscribed 66.30 times during the three-day bidding process.

The company received bids for 1,00,92,76,892 shares against 1,52,24,074 shares on offer, according to data from NSE.

The portion for qualified institutional bidders was booked 163.68 times, while the non-institutional investors' category was subscribed 63.35 percent. The quota reserved for retail investors was subscribed 13.86 times.

A day before the issue opened for subscription, IKIO Lighting mobilised Rs 181.95 crore by allocation of 63.84 lakh equity shares to 16 anchor investors at a price of Rs 285 per share, the upper price band, the company said in a statement.

The net proceeds from the public offer will be used to repay borrowings, investment in its subsidiary IKIO Solutions for setting up a new facility in Noida and other general corporate purposes.

Motilal Oswal Investment and Advisors acted as the book running lead manager to the issue, while Kfin Technologies was the registrar to the issue. The shares of the company will list on BSE and NSE on Friday.