IKIO Lighting set for stellar debut tomorrow, Street sees 35% listing premium

IKIO Lighting set for stellar debut tomorrow, Street sees 35% listing premium

IKIO Lighting set for stellar debut tomorrow, Street sees 35% listing premium
By Meghna Sen  Jun 15, 2023 5:50:18 PM IST (Published)

According to market observers, shares of IKIO Lighting were commanding a premium of Rs 98 to its issue price of Rs 270-285 a share in the grey market

IKIO Lighting is set to make a stellar debut on Dalal Street on Friday (June 16) if the grey market trends are anything to go by. According to market observers, shares of the LED lighting solutions provider were commanding a premium of Rs 98 to its issue price of Rs 270-285 a share in the grey market.

At the upper price band of Rs 285, the shares of IKIO Lighting are expected to get listed at a premium of 30-35 percent.
Considering the overwhelming response the IKIO IPO received and its current grey market premium, Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart, expects an upside listing at around 30–35 percent, and the company's current performance and growth potential justify this gain.
