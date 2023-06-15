IKIO Lighting set for stellar debut tomorrow, Street sees 35% listing premium

According to market observers, shares of IKIO Lighting were commanding a premium of Rs 98 to its issue price of Rs 270-285 a share in the grey market

IKIO Lighting is set to make a stellar debut on Dalal Street on Friday (June 16) if the grey market trends are anything to go by. According to market observers, shares of the LED lighting solutions provider were commanding a premium of Rs 98 to its issue price of Rs 270-285 a share in the grey market.

Live Tv

Loading...

At the upper price band of Rs 285, the shares of IKIO Lighting are expected to get listed at a premium of 30-35 percent.