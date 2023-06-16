IKIO Lighting IPO Listing: Shares debut on Dalal Street at a 37% premium

On BSE, IKIO Lighting listed at Rs 391 apiece against the issue price of Rs 270-285. The stock started its trading journey at Rs 392.5 apiece on NSE — a 37.7 percent premium to the issue price.

The shares of the LED lightning solutions provider IKIO Lighting made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Friday i.e. June 16. On BSE, IKIO Lighting listed at Rs 391 apiece against the issue price of Rs 270-285. The stock started its trading journey at Rs 392.5 apiece on NSE — a 37.7 percent premium to the issue price.

The Rs 606.5 crore Initial Public Offer (IPO) opened for subscription for retail investors on June 6 and the issue concluded on June 8. The price band of the issue was fixed at Rs 270-285 per share.

The Rs 606.5 crore IPO received bids for 1,00,92,76,892 shares against 1,52,24,074 shares on offer, according to exchange data. The initial public offer got subscribed 66.3 times on the last day of the offer.