Shares of IKIO Lighting are commanding a premium (GMP) of Rs 105 in the grey market today. This translates to a likely listing price of Rs 390 on the upper price band. The stock will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE

The Rs 607 crore-initial public offering (IPO) of LED lighting solution provider IKIO Lighting Ltd, which will run for subscription between Tuesday and Thursday, is selling its shares in the range of Rs 270-285 apiece and investors can bid for a minimum of 52 shares in one lot and multiples thereafter.

IKIO Lighting has mobilised Rs 182 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale that opened for public subscription on Tuesday. Societe Generale, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Goldman Sachs, Malabar India Fund, Quant Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF and ICICI Prudential MF are among the anchor investors.

GMP, other details here

The public issue consists of sale of fresh equity shares worth up to Rs 350 crore, while promoters of the company will offload 90,00,000 equity shares through the offer for sale (OFS) route. Hardeep Singh will sell 60,00,000 equity shares, while Surmeet Kaur will cut her stake by 30,00,000 equity shares in the OFS.

The net proceeds from the issue will be used towards debt payment of certain borrowings, investments in its subsidiary IKIO Solutions for setting up a new facility in Noida, and other general corporate purposes.

IKIO Lighting has reserved 50 percent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), while 15 percent of the shares will be allocated to the non-institutional investors and the remaining 35 percent of the public offer is set aside for retail investors.

Motilal Oswal Investment and Advisors are book running lead managers to the issue, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar to the issue.

Should you bid?

The public offer has gathered positive views mostly from the analysts who suggest subscribing the issue for listing gains and long-term investment. However, select analysts have raised concerns over the company's customer concentration, its dependency on a single product category, high dependency on imports for supply of raw materials, and also the firm has a high working capital.

Swastika Investmart

Rating: Subscribe for listing gains and long-term investment

"The IPO valuation, with a P/E (price-earnings) ratio of approximately 66 times, may not be directly comparable to its peers mentioned in the RHP.

Nevertheless, considering IKIO Lighting's current performance and growth potential, we recommend to subscribe the IPO for listing gains and long-term investment," said analysts at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

SBICap Securities

Rating: Subscribe for long term

"At upper band, the business is trading at P/E multiple of 47.8 times of the annualised EPS. The IPO looks fairly valued across various valuation parameters when compared with its close peers. Investors can 'subscribe' to the issue for a long-term investment horizon," the brokerage said.

ICICI direct Research

Rating: Unrated

"At the upper price band of Rs 285, the stock is priced at 32 times FY23 annualised EPS of Rs 8.8 per share (based on fully diluted post issue of equity). We assign 'Unrated' rating to the IPO," said analysts at ICICI direct Research.

Anand Rathi

Rating: Subscribe

IKIO has created its niche in functional decorative lights, commercial refrigeration lighting and recreational vehicles. Its ability to offer end-to-end solutions and its backward-integrated manufacturing have resulted in a strong business model with healthy RoEs despite operating on a smaller base than its peers, said Anand Rathi with a 'subscribe' rating on the issue.

However, analysts at Anand Rathi have cited concentration on 'Signify' as the key risk for the firm as a major market share loss of the latter could curtail the former's offtake. "Continuous customer on-boarding is critical for any contact manufacturer. Significant delay could curtail growth," the brokerage stated.

IKIO Lighting is a manufacturer of light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focused on providing sustainability and low-energy LED products.