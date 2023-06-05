English
Ikio Lighting IPO to open for subscription on Tuesday: Check price band, GMP, other details

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By Meghna Sen  Jun 5, 2023 11:31:29 AM IST (Updated)

IKIO Lighting has fixed a price band of Rs 270-285 per equity share and investors can bid for a minimum of 52 shares in one lot and multiples thereafter. According to market observers, the company's shares are commanding a premium of Rs 95 in the unlisted market

The initial public offering (IPO) of Ikio Lighting, an original design manufacturer of LED lighting products, will open for subscription on Tuesday (June 6) and will remain open for three days, and conclude on Thursday (June 8). The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 350 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 90 lakh shares.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 270-285 per equity share and investors can bid for a minimum of 52 shares in one lot and multiples thereafter. At the upper end of the price band, the company plans to raise about Rs 607 crore.
Ahead of subscription, the grey market premium (GMP), which indicates the premium commanded by shares in the unlisted market, is at Rs 95, according to market observers. IKIO Lighting IPO GMP was Rs 50 per share on Friday. The IKIO Lighting IPO GMP on June 2 was unchanged as compared to the GMP on June 1. The GMP on May 31 was Rs 20.
