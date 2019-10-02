IIFL increases weightage of banks in its portfolio. Here are the stocks it is betting on

IIFL Securities has increased the weightage of banks in its portfolio to 41 percent in October from 31 percent last month. According to the brokerage, the sector will remain the biggest beneficiary of the corporate tax cut, which was announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in September.

The brokerage said although most of the banks in its model portfolio would have to take a one-time impact on earnings due to the re-calculation of Deferred Tax Asset at the new effective tax rate, the lenders would benefit from a lower effective tax rate from FY21E of 25.2 percent versus the current tax rate of 32-35 percent.

Apart from banks, the brokerage recommends investors to buy companies from capital goods space. It has advised investors to avoid low-quality stocks saying that the market sentiment may remain cautious in the short run.

"The corporate tax cut reforms are expected to boost investment and revive the domestic capex cycle. Capital goods companies benefit from opportunities of adding new export product lines, spurt in private manufacturing capex, driven by FDI in key sectors, and acceleration in opex spend for digitalisation and efficiency upgrades," said the financial services company in its latest report.

The brokerage reasoned that the key objective was to invest in the companies that are growing faster than the industry and offering high risk-reward opportunities.

In its current portfolio, the firm has 42 percent large-cap stocks, 34 percent mid-cap stocks and 24 percent small-cap stocks. Among sectors, banks have a 41 percent weightage, while insurance, capital goods, gas, and staffing stocks have 9 percent weight each. Pharma and chemicals space has 8 percent weight, while power has been given a 7 percent weightage.

Here's the Aggressive Model Portfolio suggested by IIFL for the month of October:

In September, benchmark indices jumped after the government cut corporate tax to stimulate the economy which is facing several headwinds. Nifty50 surged 4 percent, while BSE Sensex rose 3.5 percent last month. Brutally hammered mid and small-cap indices also witnessed significant recovery with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap up 2.3 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

Overall, IIFL expects the Indian equity market to remain buoyant due to value emergence on the back of higher corporate earnings driven by a substantial reduction in corporate taxes.

However, with large corporate tax cut, RBI may have limited room to reduce policy rates by a significant quantum, IIFL noted.