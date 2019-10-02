#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
IIFL increases weightage of banks in its portfolio. Here are the stocks it is betting on

Updated : October 02, 2019 10:12 AM IST

Apart from banks, the brokerage recommends investors to buy companies from capital goods space.
It has advised investors to avoid low-quality stocks saying that the market sentiment may remain cautious in the short run.
Overall, IIFL expects the Indian equity market to remain buoyant due to value emergence on the back of higher corporate earnings driven by a substantial reduction in corporate taxes.
