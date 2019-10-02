IIFL increases weightage of banks in its portfolio. Here are the stocks it is betting on
Updated : October 02, 2019 10:12 AM IST
Apart from banks, the brokerage recommends investors to buy companies from capital goods space.
It has advised investors to avoid low-quality stocks saying that the market sentiment may remain cautious in the short run.
Overall, IIFL expects the Indian equity market to remain buoyant due to value emergence on the back of higher corporate earnings driven by a substantial reduction in corporate taxes.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more