IGL, USL top stocks to watch for potential gains

IGL, USL top stocks to watch for potential gains

Sameet Chavan's insights on these two stocks, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) and United Spirits Ltd (USL), offer valuable guidance for investors.

Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Sept 6, 2023 2:20:28 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
IGL, USL top stocks to watch for potential gains
Sameet Chavan, an analyst at Angel One, recently shared his insights on CNBC-TV18, highlighting a gas distribution company and a spirits manufacturer that he believes have good potential for growth.

Share Market Live


Chavan's first pick is Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), a company that has caught his attention due to its recent performance. According to him, this gas distribution company has made a significant move in the last couple of days. The stock has been consolidating around a crucial level, indicating a strong foundation for growth.
At the time of his recommendation, IGL was trading at an attractive price point. Chavan suggested that investors could consider buying IGL shares at the current levels, with a stop loss set at Rs 460.
His optimism for the stock was further supported by the fact that IGL had already gained over 2 percent in the past month. Chavan's prediction hinted at a potential upward movement, with a target range of Rs 480-482.
Another stock that has grabbed Chavan's attention is United Spirits Ltd (USL), a company operating in the spirits industry. USL's performance had been impressive, trading at an all-time high. Chavan highlighted that the stock had successfully surpassed its recent hurdle of Rs 1,040, indicating strong momentum in its favor.
Chavan expressed his expectation for the continuation of this positive trend, with the next significant level to watch out for being Rs 1,085. As a momentum trader, he advised setting a stop loss around Rs 1,038 to manage potential risks.
The stock had already witnessed a remarkable increase, with gains exceeding 4 percent in the last month.
Disclaimer:
The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
