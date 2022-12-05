IEX retains 95% market share in November with electricity volumes rising 9%

The real-time electricity market achieved 1,407 MU volume during the month, registering 7 percent YoY growth.

Indian Energy Exchange managed to maintain its market share at 95 percent, according to its business update for the month of November. Total electricity volume traded on the exchange during the month grew 9 percent to 7,392 million units.

Overall volume, however, reduced 16 percent year-on-year as the corresponding month last year had exceptionally high REC volumes of 24.4 lacs to fulfill the pent-up demand caused by a 16-month gap of trading, added the company.

Improving coal inventory and the onset of winter will lead to further price correction on the exchange, providing cost optimisation opportunities to Discoms and Open Access consumers.

According to the power demand data published by the National Load Dispatch Center, energy consumption increased 13 percent to 113 BU in November.

The Day Ahead Market clearing price was Rs 4.60 per unit as against Rs 3.08 per unit in the previous corresponding year, due to supply constraints caused by geopolitical factors. Despite the increased price, the Day-Ahead Market volume increased 8 percent year-on-year and 18 percent on a month-on-month basis to reach 5,084 MU in November.

The real-time electricity market achieved 1,407 MU volume during the month, registering 7 percent year-on-year growth. There were 678 participants in this segment during the month.

The Term-Ahead Market (TAM), consisting of intra-day, contingency, daily and weekly contracts, and LDCs traded 547 MU during the month, up 81 percent year-on-year

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 354 MU volume during November this year, a decline of 12 percent on MoM basis.

The Green Day-Ahead Market achieved 288 MU volume with a weighted average price of Rs 4.31 per unit. The market saw participation from 178 market participants during the month, with the highest number of participants in a single day at 125 on November 28.

A total of 3.72 lakh RECs were cleared in the trading session at IEX on November 30. The volume comprised 0.68 lakh non-solar RECs with clearing price at Rs 1,000 per REC.

Increased inventory of solar RECs saw the clearing price reaching floor-level at Rs 1,000 per REC, with 3.03 lakh Solar RECs traded during the month.

In November 2021, IEX had achieved 24.4 lakh REC trade, after it resumed trading in the REC market after a gap of almost 16 months, following the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) order.