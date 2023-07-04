IDFC shares hit record high, IDFC First Bank stock slips 5% after board approves merger

Shares of private sector lender IDFC First Bank tumbled 5 percent in Tuesday's trade, while the stock of IDFC Ltd touched an all-time high after the bank's board of directors approved a reverse merger between the two firms. The merger aims to simplify the corporate structure and streamline regulatory compliance.

IDFC shares soared 5 percent to touch a record high of Rs 115.70 apiece on the NSE while the stock of IDFC First Bank plunged 5 percent to touch a day's low of Rs 77.05 on the stock exchange.

In the last one-year period, IDFC First Bank shares rallied over 130 percent while it gained 30 percent on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, IDFC stock gained 110 percent in the last one year and 32 percent so far this year.

Boards seal share swap

IDFC First Bank and IDFC on Monday said that both their respective boards had approved a merger ratio of 155:100. The share exchange ratio is fixed at 155 shares of IDFC First Bank for every 100 shares held in IDFC.

The merger will create value for IDFC's shareholders and provide direct shareholding in IDFC First Bank. The deal, valued at Rs 127.02 per share, represents a 16 percent premium to IDFC's previous closing price.

The swap ratio comes up to 1.55, while analysts at domestic brokerage Nuvama were working with a worst-case scenario of 1.4 and best case scenario of 1.6.

In a research report, Nuvama said that the stock of IDFC First Bank continues to remain the most probable contender for inclusion in the MSCI Standard Index in its August review.

"At Monday's closing price, the spread is in favour of IDFC Ltd by 16.3 percent. We expect the spread to contract at Tuesday's opening itself and thus we will recommend any spread," Nuvama said in its note. Hypothetically, the brokerage wants the spread to be available at 13-14 percent for a good entry-level, but according to them, it is unlikely to happen.

Nuvama said that IDFC First Bank remains its top probable contender for potential inclusion in the MSCI Standard Index in August. However, it said the stock needs more 4 percent kind of jump and trade above levels of Rs 85 by mid-July to make the cut for inclusion. In case it does manage to make the cut, it could result in potential inflows of $170 million to $180 million in the stock.

Nuvama noted that the merger will not impact the inclusion changes and that the only deterrent possibly could be the stock not meeting the price cut-off requirements.

"We are told that we are a few percentage points away from getting to that landmark. And once you enter the MSCI index, there is a certain amount of flow of dollars that comes into the stock. The research report by Nuvama said that about $170-180 million of purchases will happen in our bank once that happens. Now, I'm not an expert in all these things, but I'm just saying that it will be really fantastic for the bank to get that kind of stature to be a part of MSCI index," said V Vaidyanathan, managing director of IDFC First Bank, while speaking to CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday.

"With this merger, we are very happy to welcome all the shareholders of IDFC to become direct shareholders of IDFC First Bank," Vaidyanathan said. "We have built a strong foundation for our bank including a strong deposit franchise, digital innovation, customer-friendly products, strong capital buffer, growing profitability and high corporate governance."