Shares of IDFC First Bank rallied over 13 percent after the bank reported strong financial earnings for the April-June quarter. At 13:30 pm shares of IDFC First Bank were trading at Rs 41.95, a 11.7 percent up from the previous close on the National Stock Exchange.

The stock has climbed nearly 18 percent in the past five days. In the past month the stock gained around 22 percent.

The finances

The bank recorded its highest-ever standalone profit at Rs 474.33 crore for the April-June quarter as against a net loss of Rs 630 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

According to a regulatory filing by the bank, the increase in its core operating income and fall in provisions aided the profitability as well as the return on assets.

IDFC First Bank’s Net interest income (NII) — the difference between interest earned and interest expended — stood at Rs 2,751.1, a growth of 26 percent from the corresponding period a year ago.

In its regulatory filing, the bank saw a 39 basis points year-on-year improvement in net interest margin for the April-June quarter.

"We have seen a steady growth of over 20 percent YoY, both on the lending side as well as the deposits side in Q1FY23. Our return on assets has nearly touched 1 percent and we expect it to rise from here," said V Vaidyanathan, Managing Director and CEO.

The value of Gross Non-Performing Assets — the total value of gross non-performing assets for the bank in a particular quarter or financial year — too improved by 125 basis points.

According to IDFC First Bank, it is on track to meet its asset quality and credit cost targets. The bank is mentioned in the filing, it is confident that its credit cost guidance for FY23 of 1.5 percent on funded assets will be achieved based on the improved portfolio performance indicators.

Additionally, the bank reported a 21 per cent year-on-year increase in deposits at Rs 1,02,868 crore.