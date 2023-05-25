Tech analyst sees upside in these stocks

Market tech analyst, Sudeep Shah of SBI Securities has these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.

Technical analyst Sudeep Shah of SBI Securities has highlighted two stocks that he believes have significant upside potential based on their technical charts, IDFC First Bank and CCL Products.

The first stock on Shah's radar is IDFC First Bank. According to him, the bank has recently experienced a symmetrical triangle breakout on larger timeframe charts. Over the past few days, there has been notable activity in the stock, particularly in the range of Rs 65-66.

IDFC First Bank had been consolidating within the range of Rs 63-66, but with this recent breakout, Shah is optimistic about the stock's potential for an upward movement towards the Rs 72-73 levels.

He suggested investors should consider buying this stock, setting a stop loss at Rs 65 to manage potential risks. The shares have gained more than 15 percent over the past month.

Shah's second pick is CCL Products. He identified this stock as a quality option, especially given the current popularity of midcap stocks in the market. After analysing the daily and weekly timeframe charts, Shah believes that CCL Products is displaying a favourable technical structure.

For investors looking to enter this stock, he advised setting a stop loss at Rs 600 and anticipates an upmove towards the range of Rs 645-660. The share has gained more than 8 percent in the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.