English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsTech analyst sees upside in these stocks

Tech analyst sees upside in these stocks

Tech analyst sees upside in these stocks
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sonal Bhutra  May 25, 2023 12:55:17 PM IST (Updated)

Market tech analyst, Sudeep Shah of SBI Securities has these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.

Technical analyst Sudeep Shah of SBI Securities has highlighted two stocks that he believes have significant upside potential based on their technical charts, IDFC First Bank and CCL Products.

Live Tv

Loading...

The first stock on Shah's radar is IDFC First Bank. According to him, the bank has recently experienced a symmetrical triangle breakout on larger timeframe charts. Over the past few days, there has been notable activity in the stock, particularly in the range of Rs 65-66.
IDFC First Bank had been consolidating within the range of Rs 63-66, but with this recent breakout, Shah is optimistic about the stock's potential for an upward movement towards the Rs 72-73 levels.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X