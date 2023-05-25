Tech analyst sees upside in these stocks

Market tech analyst, Sudeep Shah of SBI Securities has these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.

Technical analyst Sudeep Shah of SBI Securities has highlighted two stocks that he believes have significant upside potential based on their technical charts, IDFC First Bank and CCL Products.

The first stock on Shah's radar is IDFC First Bank. According to him, the bank has recently experienced a symmetrical triangle breakout on larger timeframe charts. Over the past few days, there has been notable activity in the stock, particularly in the range of Rs 65-66.

IDFC First Bank had been consolidating within the range of Rs 63-66, but with this recent breakout, Shah is optimistic about the stock's potential for an upward movement towards the Rs 72-73 levels.