IdeaForge Technology makes a stellar debut, lists at 93% premium to IPO price

By Meghna Sen

IdeaForge shares made a bumper listing in its stock debut, soaring 93 percent to Rs 1,300 a share on NSE, while it debuted at Rs 1,305.10 on BSE. However, analysts now recommend investors to book profit on listing and exit their position, as after such a high listing, they believe the shares will be overvalued.

Shares of India's leading drone maker, IdeaForge Technology made a stellar debut on the bourses on Friday (July 7) as they listed at Rs 1,300 on NSE (National Stock Exchange), a premium of 93 percent or Rs 628 over the issue price of Rs 672. The stock got listed at Rs 1,305.10 on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange), up 94.21 percent, as against the offer price. Live TV Loading...

A day ahead of the listing, the shares of IdeaForge were commanding a premium of around Rs 518 in the unlisted market , suggesting an upside of 77 percent to the investors. However, the issue was listed at higher price, pulling off a positive surprise for investors in its maiden trading session. The issue had majorly garnered positive reviews from analysts who mostly suggest 'subscribing' to the issue for both listing gains and long term, citing the company's niche space, strong client relationship and strong valuations.