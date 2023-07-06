IdeaForge Technology IPO: GMP signals listing gains for investors after robust subscription

By Meghna Sen

Considering the overwhelming response from all types of investors, analysts expect a strong 70 percent plus listing gain for IdeaForge Technology shares, backed by first-mover advantage and a healthy market mood.

The shares of IdeaForge Technology, India's leading drone maker, are expected to make their Dalal Street debut tomorrow (July 7) on BSE and NSE. Earlier, the company was scheduled to be listed at the bourses on Monday, July 10, but the date has now been advanced. After robust subscription and allotment, market experts are highly bullish on ideaForge shares listing.

The Rs 567-crore initial public offering (IPO) has seen a bumper response from the investors during the four-day bidding process between June 26-30 fetching an overall subscribed 106.06 times. It became the first issue after December 2021 to get bids for more than 100 times. The category reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a whopping 125.81 times, while the quota for non-institutional bidders (NIIs) was booked 80.58 times. The portion of retail investors was subscribed 85.20 times, while the employees' portion fetched 96.65 times bids.