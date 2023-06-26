Ideaforge IPO fully subscribed on day 1; GMP shoots up — details here

Ideaforge, with a 50 percent market share in the Indian unmanned aircraft systems market, is offering its shares in the range of Rs 638-672 apiece, and at the upper end of the price band, it is planning to raise Rs 567 crore.

The initial public offering (IPO) of India's leading drone maker Ideaforge was fully subscribed within hours of opening on day one — at 4.31 times so far, on the back of bidding led by retail investors, according to subscription data on the stock exchanges. The total subscription status was at 1.07 times till 12:26 pm on Day 1. The retail and employee portion was fully subscribed; retail at 4.31 times, employee at 3.19 times while the non institutional investors portion was subscribed 1.01 times.

The issue opened for subscription on Monday (June 26) and will conclude on Thursday (June 29). The company's shares are commanding a healthy premium of Rs 490 in the unlisted market on Monday, indicating a strong demand for the public offer.

However, it is important to note that grey market premiums are just an indicator as to how the company's shares are stacked up in the unlisted market and are subject to change rapidly.