The initial share sale of Ideaforge received good response from investors, with still two day to go. The issue was subscribed 6.22 times so far on Day 2 as retail investors led the heavy bidding.

India's leading drone manufacturer Ideaforge's Rs 567-crore initial public offering (IPO), which got fully subscribed on Day 1 itself, saw increased investor demand, as the issue attracted 6.22 times subscription by 11.33 am on Day 2 of the bidding process.

The IPO , which is being sold in Rs 638-672 range, received bids for 2,89,09,276 shares against an issue size of 46.48 lakh, with the quota reserved for retail individual investors (RIIs) getting 20.73 times subscription till now.

The non-institutional investors (NII) quota was subscribed 8.81 times while that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) attracted just 0.05 times bids, NSE data on consolidated bids showed.

IdeaForge has reserved 75 percent shares of the net offer for QIBs, 15 percent for high networth individuals and the balance 10 percent for retail investors. The offer also includes a reservation of 13,112 equity shares for company's employees who will get those shares at a discount of Rs 32 per share to the final issue price.

Grey market rises to Rs 540

According to market observers, the grey market premium (GMP) of Ideaforge has been on the upward trend for the past few days. The company's shares are commanding a premium of Rs 540 in the unlisted market, with listing gains looking more and more likely if the trends sustain.

The current GMP is over 80 percent higher, compared with the upper end of offer price at Rs 672.

The grey market is an unofficial trading platform for IPO shares. Generally, IPO investors consider this price movement here to gauge the expected listing price of any issue.

The issue comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 240 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 48.69 lakh equity shares by promoter and investors.

Under the OFS, Ashish Bhat will offload 1.58 lakh shares, Amarpreet Singh will sell 8,362 shares, and Nambirajan Seshadri will sell 22,600 shares. Other selling shareholders include A&E Investment LLC, Agarwal Trademart Pvt Ltd, and Celesta Capital II Mauritius, among others.

The OFS money will go to selling shareholders, while the net proceeds from fresh issue will be utilised for repaying debts (Rs 50 crore), funding a working capital gap (Rs 135 crore), and investment in product development (Rs 40 crore), besides general corporate purposes.

What analysts recommend on the IPO —

SBI Securities: Subscribe for listing gains, long-term investment

Looking at the unique growth story in the drone industry, analysts at SBI Securities said the company is expected to attract the scarcity premium and will continue to trade at expensive valuations. The brokerage has adviced investors to 'Subscribe' to the issue with a long-term investment horizon. Listing gains are likely due to smaller issue size and likely scarcity premium, the analysts noted.

Reliance Securities: Subscribe

Given the healthy business prospects, indigenous design and technological capabilities, diversified product portfolio, ability to deliver customer-centric offerings, and huge potential for the drone industry itself, the brokerage recommends 'Subscribe' to the issue.

Allotment, listing date

The allotment of shares will likely be finalised by July 4, while the equity shares will be transferred to demat accounts of eligible investors by July 6. The unsuccessful investors will get their refunds by July 5.

Ideaforge will make its grand debut on the bourses on July 7.

JM Financial and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue, while Link Intime India is the registrar.