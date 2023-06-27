CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsIdeaforge IPO: Issue subscribed 6.22 times so far on Day 2; GMP rises further

Ideaforge IPO: Issue subscribed 6.22 times so far on Day 2; GMP rises further

Ideaforge IPO: Issue subscribed 6.22 times so far on Day 2; GMP rises further
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  Jun 27, 2023 12:06:40 PM IST (Published)

The initial share sale of Ideaforge received good response from investors, with still two day to go. The issue was subscribed 6.22 times so far on Day 2 as retail investors led the heavy bidding.

India's leading drone manufacturer Ideaforge's Rs 567-crore initial public offering (IPO), which got fully subscribed on Day 1 itself, saw increased investor demand, as the issue attracted 6.22 times subscription by 11.33 am on Day 2 of the bidding process.

Live TV

Loading...

The IPO, which is being sold in Rs 638-672 range, received bids for 2,89,09,276 shares against an issue size of 46.48 lakh, with the quota reserved for retail individual investors (RIIs) getting 20.73 times subscription till now.
The non-institutional investors (NII) quota was subscribed 8.81 times while that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) attracted just 0.05 times bids, NSE data on consolidated bids showed.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X