By Meghna Sen

The initial share sale of Ideaforge received good response from investors, with still two day to go. The issue was subscribed 6.22 times so far on Day 2 as retail investors led the heavy bidding.

India's leading drone manufacturer Ideaforge's Rs 567-crore initial public offering (IPO), which got fully subscribed on Day 1 itself, saw increased investor demand, as the issue attracted 6.22 times subscription by 11.33 am on Day 2 of the bidding process.

The IPO , which is being sold in Rs 638-672 range, received bids for 2,89,09,276 shares against an issue size of 46.48 lakh, with the quota reserved for retail individual investors (RIIs) getting 20.73 times subscription till now. The non-institutional investors (NII) quota was subscribed 8.81 times while that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) attracted just 0.05 times bids, NSE data on consolidated bids showed.