Shares of IdeaForge are commanding a premium of Rs 530 in the grey market, indicating big listing gains for investors. The robust demand was driven by retail investors, whose portion has been subscribed 73.66 times so far

Continuing its strong run, the initial share sale of IdeaForge Technology, India's leading drone maker, was subscribed 58.71 times on the final day of the bidding process. Investors have bought 27.29 crore equity shares so far against an offer size of 0.46 crore, according to the subscription data available on stock exchanges.

The robust demand was led by retail investors, whose portion was subscribed 73.66 times. The non-institutional investors category was subscribed 72.41 times, while the qualified institutional buyers' portion was subscribed 47.78 times.

Meanwhile, employees have bid 81.41 times their quota. About 13,112 shares have been set aside for them at a discount of Rs 32 a share to the final issue price.

Latest grey market premium (GMP)

Shares of IdeaForge are commanding a premium of Rs 530 in the grey market , indicating big listing gains for investors, according to market observers.

The closing date for the initial public offering (IPO) of Ideaforge has been extended to Friday (June 30) instead of June 29 earlier after the market holiday was shifted to Thursday on account of Bakri ID.

The company requested SEBI to allow it a day’s extension, which the regulator agreed to, IdeaForge said in a regulatory filing.

Should you subscribe or not?

Several analysts have advised investors to subscribe to the issue given the company's niche space, strong client relationship and high entry barriers.

Assigning a 'Subscribe' rating, Motilal Oswal said the issue can see listing gains as well given the current buoyant market and high interest in defence stocks.

Advising investors to subscribe to the offer, Avinash Gorakshakar of Profitmart Securities said, "Ideaforge has a well established track record and a robust order book. With the government opening up the drone policy, the applications will be huge across industries. The solid promoter background also augurs well for the company."

Anand Rathi, too, said the company is fairly valued. "Thus, we recommend a “subscribe- long term” rating to the IPO considering its future growth prospects," the brokerage stated.

About the issue

The public offer consists of a fresh issue of Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale of 48.69 lakh equity shares by shareholders.

Under the OFS, Ashish Bhat will offload 1.58 lakh shares, Amarpreet Singh will sell 8,362 shares, and Nambirajan Seshadri will sell 22,600 shares. Other selling shareholders include A&E Investment LLC, Agarwal Trademart Pvt Ltd, and Celesta Capital II Mauritius, among others.

The OFS money will go to selling shareholders, while the net proceeds from fresh issue will be utilised for repaying debts (Rs 50 crore), funding a working capital gap (Rs 135 crore), and investment in product development (Rs 40 crore), besides general corporate purposes.

The allotment of share will be finalised by July 4, while the equity shares will be transferred to demat accounts of eligible investors by July 6. The unsuccessful investors will get their refunds by July 5.

Ideaforge will make its grand debut on the bourses on July 7.

JM Financial and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while Link Intime India is the registrar.