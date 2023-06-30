Shares of IdeaForge are commanding a premium of Rs 530 in the grey market, indicating big listing gains for investors. The robust demand was driven by retail investors, whose portion has been subscribed 73.66 times so far

Continuing its strong run, the initial share sale of IdeaForge Technology, India's leading drone maker, was subscribed 58.71 times on the final day of the bidding process. Investors have bought 27.29 crore equity shares so far against an offer size of 0.46 crore, according to the subscription data available on stock exchanges.

The robust demand was led by retail investors, whose portion was subscribed 73.66 times. The non-institutional investors category was subscribed 72.41 times, while the qualified institutional buyers' portion was subscribed 47.78 times.

Meanwhile, employees have bid 81.41 times their quota. About 13,112 shares have been set aside for them at a discount of Rs 32 a share to the final issue price.