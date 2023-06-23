Drone maker ideaForge raises Rs 255 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Notable anchor investors include Nomura Funds Ireland Public Ltd, Pinebridge Global Funds, Goldman Sachs Funds, Tata AIG General Insurance Company, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company, and Max Life Insurance Co Ltd.

Drone manufacturer ideaForge Technology on Friday (June23) said it has successfully raised Rs 255 crore from anchor investors prior to its upcoming initial public offering (IPO).

The company allocated 37.93 lakh equity shares to 31 funds at a price of Rs 672 per share, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 255 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.