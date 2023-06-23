CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeDrone maker ideaForge raises Rs 255 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO News

Drone maker ideaForge raises Rs 255 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Drone maker ideaForge raises Rs 255 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Jun 23, 2023 10:02:52 PM IST (Updated)

Notable anchor investors include Nomura Funds Ireland Public Ltd, Pinebridge Global Funds, Goldman Sachs Funds, Tata AIG General Insurance Company, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company, and Max Life Insurance Co Ltd.

Drone manufacturer ideaForge Technology on Friday (June23) said it has successfully raised Rs 255 crore from anchor investors prior to its upcoming initial public offering (IPO).

Live TV

Loading...

The company allocated 37.93 lakh equity shares to 31 funds at a price of Rs 672 per share, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 255 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.
Notable anchor investors include Nomura Funds Ireland Public Ltd, Pinebridge Global Funds, Goldman Sachs Funds, Tata AIG General Insurance Company, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company, and Max Life Insurance Co Ltd.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X