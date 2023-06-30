ideaForge ranks 10th among most subscribed IPOs with issue size above Rs 500 crore

The initial public offer (IPO) of ideaForge Technology subscribed more than 100 times on the last day of issue, helping the dronemaker to find a place among the top subscribed IPOs.

The first half of the year is exiting with some encouraging notes for equity investors. While the benchmarks climbed to their fresh life-time highs, there seems to be some revival in the primary market as well.

The initial public offer (IPO) of ideaForge Technology subscribed more than 100 times on the last day of issue, helping the dronemaker to find a place among the top subscribed IPOs.

According to data sourced from primedatabase.com , the public issue of ideaForge occupies the 10 th rank among top subscribed IPOs with a minimum size of Rs 500 crore.

While the IPO of ideaForge is the first in this year to have subscribed more than 100 times, the issue is also marked the one after 2021 where investors bid so aggressively with such a great enthusiasm.

Apart from C.E. Info Systems in 2021, Industrial components manufacturer — Tega Industries, digital analytics firm — Latent View Analytics and MTAR Technologies saw their IPOs subscribing more than 100 times. Albeit, there were no such issues since then.

ideaForge — the Country’s leading dronemaker — also witnessed some marquee investors including Nomura Funds and BNP Paribas Arbitrage bidding for the anchor book at Rs 672 per share. Among the holders, Infosys holds 4.4 percent in ideaForge whereas Indusage Technology Venture Fund I owns another 6.2 percent stake in the unmanned aerial vehicles maker.

Of the Rs 570 crore issue, Rs 240 crore is a fresh issue while Rs 330 crore is an offer for sale (OFS) where Qualcomm Asia Pacific Pte. are selling as many as 48.7 lakh shares. After the sale, the promoter will hold roughly 30 percent of the company. The company is looking at a post-issue implied market cap of up to Rs 2,800 crore.