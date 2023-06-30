ideaForge ranks 10th among most subscribed IPOs with issue size above Rs 500 crore

The initial public offer (IPO) of ideaForge Technology subscribed more than 100 times on the last day of issue, helping the dronemaker to find a place among the top subscribed IPOs.

The first half of the year is exiting with some encouraging notes for equity investors. While the benchmarks climbed to their fresh life-time highs, there seems to be some revival in the primary market as well.

Live TV

Loading...

The initial public offer (IPO) of ideaForge Technology subscribed more than 100 times on the last day of issue, helping the dronemaker to find a place among the top subscribed IPOs.