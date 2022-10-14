By Hormaz Fatakia

Mini Both S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 index have declined 5 percent each in Samvat 2078.

Samvat 2078 has been a forgettable one if you are an investor. Both S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 indices are down 5 percent this Samvat. Inflation and recession fears, higher oil prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war, have all weighed on sentiments in the Indian market.

The only solace this Samvat is that Indian markets have been resilient to the global sell-off and though negative, but Indian benchmarks have outperformed their global counterparts.

There have been pockets of outperformance as well during the Samvat from the FMCG, Auto and Metal names, while IT, Pharma and financials were among the laggards.

As we head into the new Samvat, IDBI Capital has listed seven stocks that it is recommending investors to buy for potential upside between 19-35 percent.

Here are the seven names:

The owner and operator of D-mart has been one of the most successful listings in the recent past. IDBI Capital is bullish on the stock courtesy strong revenue growth and robust retail expansion. It expects a better revenue mix from modern, large size stores going forward.

The company plans expand its store count by 5x. The brokerage expects the company to outperform in today's inflationary times. It rates this stock as a high conviction buy within the retail space, anticipating compounded two-year sales growth of 35 percent.

South Asia's premier courier and integrated express company is driving Axis Securities' optimism due to growth in the e-commerce as well as the B2B segment. E-commerce now contributes to nearly 20 percent of the overall topline.

The company claims market share of 54 percent in organised air express and 17 percent in organised ground express segments. It now caters to 98 percent of India's business needs. IDBI Capital finds the company's current valuations attractive for further upside.

IDBI Capital expects credit growth of one of India's oldest private sector lenders to improve towards pre-covid levels. The brokerage also expects better asset quality driven by upgrades and recoveries, which are likely to be higher than fresh slippages. It expects Return on Assets to head back towards 1.5 percent led by falling credit costs.

India's largest foodservice company is also on IDBI Capital's radar. It plans to double its current count of Domino's restaurants from the current 1,625 to 3,000 over the medium term.

The brokerage views the appointment of Sameer Khetarpal as a positive, considering his earlier B2C background. IDBI Capital expects Jubilant's revenue to witness a compounded growth of 26 percent over the next two years. It also expects the company's Earnings per Share to grow 42 percent over the next two years.

IDBI Capital likes this Pune-based real estate player due to its strong pipeline of projects and a revenue potential of Rs 6,300 crore from the same. The company expects revenue to grow 25-30 percent in the current financial year. Another positive for the company is its debt reduction which it managed to do for the third straight year in financial year 2022. The brokerage sees Kolte-Patil to be well positioned to benefit from the current real estate upcycle.

The only auto component manufacturer in India which has presence across business segments, from forgings to castings, and magnetic products is adding more business segments and strengthening its balance sheet post its partnership with CIE. IDBI Capital expects the company to be a major beneficiary of the cyclical upturn in the Indian Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicles market. "We have a positive view on the growth prospects of the company," IDBI Capital's note said.

India's largest integrated power company is looking to triple its revenue from the previous financial year. IDBI Capital expects the company to be a beneficiary of India's green energy play. It also expects the company to capitalise on the huge untapped renewable resource market in India, which offers great potential for further investment into the segment.