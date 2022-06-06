The Government of India has now concluded another round of roadshows for IDBI Bank's divestment process. IDBI Bank divestment may now allow mergers along with consortia bids.

The Indian government may allow merges along with consortia bids as part of its attempt for the privatisation of the IDBI Bank, sources told CNBC-TV18. The government last week concluded another round of roadshows for the public sector bank's divestment process.

It has allowed private equity investors to put in their bids for the IDBI Bank stake sale. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stayed the 26 percent voting rights cap for private bank promoters for IDBI Bank bids. Further discussions with RBI on IDBI Bank sale will continue.

Shares of IDBI Bank gained as much as 2.34 percent to trade at Rs 37.25 on the BSE in early morning deals on Monday.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had in May last year given in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment and transfer of management control in IDBI Bank. The government and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) together own more than 94 percent equity of IDBI Bank.

While the government holds 45.5 percent, LIC holds 49 percent in IDBI Bank However, the exact quantum of stake dilution to be sold in IDBI Bank is yet to be decided.

Indian-born Canadian millionaire Prem Watsa is interested in acquiring a controlling stake in IDBI Bank, Hindu Businessline quoted sources. Fairfax India Holdings, Watsa's investment arm, has reached an agreement with officials from the Finance Ministry to buy the government's 45.48 percent interest in the bank.

According to reports, one of Watsa's key demands was that after Fairfax acquired the government's investment, it should occupy the promoters seat and be given complete control over the bank's operations and administration.

IDBI Bank in May posted a 35 percent rise in net profit at Rs 691 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 due to a fall in bad loan provisions as non-performing assets (NPA)s came down. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 512 crore for the same quarter of 2020-21.

However, the total income during the January-March period in 2021-22 was lower at Rs 5,444.08 crore from Rs 6,894.86 crore in the year-ago period, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.