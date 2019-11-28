TOP NEWS »

#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

ICRA downgrades Karvy citing lack of information

Updated : November 28, 2019 10:01 AM IST

ICRA has downgraded Karvy Stock Broking’s (KSBL) long-term bank lines from ‘BBB (Negative)’ to ‘BB (Negative)’.
The rating agency has been trying to seek information from the entity so as to monitor its performance, but despite repeated requests by ICRA, the entity’s management has remained non-cooperative.
ICRA downgrades Karvy citing lack of information
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bain Capital plans to invest $1 billion in India over three years, says report

Bain Capital plans to invest $1 billion in India over three years, says report

As December 1 deadline nears, government issues over 70 lakh FASTags

As December 1 deadline nears, government issues over 70 lakh FASTags

Get set to play two new Temple Run games next year, here's what to expect...

Get set to play two new Temple Run games next year, here's what to expect...

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV