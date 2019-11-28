Market
ICRA downgrades Karvy citing lack of information
Updated : November 28, 2019 10:01 AM IST
ICRA has downgraded Karvy Stock Broking’s (KSBL) long-term bank lines from ‘BBB (Negative)’ to ‘BB (Negative)’.
The rating agency has been trying to seek information from the entity so as to monitor its performance, but despite repeated requests by ICRA, the entity’s management has remained non-cooperative.
