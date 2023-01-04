ICRA, CRISIL enhance credit rating of Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties acquired two land parcels in Haryana to develop residential projects. The company purchased 9 acres of land in Gurugram for a premium residential project, which is expected to have an estimated revenue potential to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore.

Rating agencies ICRA and CRISIL have enhanced Commercial Paper (CP) limits of Godrej Properties Ltd to Rs 1,750 crore from Rs 1,500 crore. Ratings have been reaffirmed/assigned at ICRA A1+ and CRISIL A1+ respectively, the real estate major said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Wednesday.

“Instruments with these ratings are considered to have a very strong degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Such instruments carry very low credit risk for investors. Credit rating limits for bank facilities of Rs 4,500 crore reaffirmed at ICRA AA+/ ICRA A1+,” said Godrej Properties.

Commercial Paper is an unsecured, short-term debt issued by a company to raise funds to meet short-term liabilities.

The leading real estate developer added that the outlook on the long-term rating is ‘Stable’.

Further the company said that the long-term rating for Rs 1,000 crore non-convertible debentures (NCDs) borrowing program was reaffirmed to ICRA AA+ by the agencies.

Last week, Godrej Properties acquired two land parcels in Haryana to develop residential projects. The company purchased 9 acres of land in Gurugram for a premium residential project, which is expected to have an estimated revenue potential to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore. The site is located near Golf Course Road Extension, also known as Southern Peripheral Road, a premium micro-market in Delhi-NCR.

The company also purchased 62 acres of land in Kurukshetra to develop 1.4 million sqft of residential plots and offer plot sizes along with exceptional lifestyle amenities. The site is strategically located with access from National Highway 44.