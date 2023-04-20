ICICI Securities shares decline after broking revenue underperforms peers

Within segments, the broking and distribution revenue went up by 3.6 percent from the December quarter. However, the growth was slower than Angel One, whose Broking business revenue grew by 18 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Shares of ICICI Securities declined more than 5 percent on Thursday after the firm reported a 7 percent quarter-on-quarter drop in net profit for the March quarter on lower margins.

The company reported a net prpfit of Rs 262 crore, down from Rs 282 crore during the December quarter. On a year-on-year basis, net profit declined by 23 percent.

Revenue for the quarter remained flat sequentially at Rs 885 crore. Margin fell 200 basis points to 30 percent from 32 percent.

Within segments, the broking and distribution revenue went up by 3.6 percent from the December quarter. However, the growth was slower than Angel One, whose Broking business revenue grew by 18 percent quarter-on-quarter. Segmental EBIT, however, declined by 3 percent from the previous quarter.

Issuer Service and Advisory segment’s revenue plunged 74 percent to Rs 13 crore from Rs 48 crore in the previous quarter. The segment’s EBIT was down 90 percent to Rs 2 crore as against Rs 21 crore in December.

The company also announced a final dividend of Rs 9.25 per equity share.

Analysts are divided over the financial performance of ICICI Securities as Citi maintained a ‘Sell’ call on the stock while Motilal Oswal Investment Services recommended a Buy rating.

Citi suggested a price target of Rs 440 per share, implying a 4 percent downside from Wednesday’s closing. It mentioned cost pressures on the company are monitorable amidst the market uncertainty and that its investments in business diversification remains high.

The company’s focus on diversifying its revenue profile is appreciable and traction in distribution and wealth are key silver linings, Citi said.

Motilal Oswal, however, sees a potential upside of 15 percent in the stock with a price target of Rs 530 as ICICI Securities is on the course of diversifying its revenue with the launch of new distribution products.

Shares of ICICI Securities are trading 3.5 percent lower at Rs 444.75.