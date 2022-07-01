ICICI Securities’ falling cash turnover leads Citi to cut its target price by 33%

Shares of ICICI Securities declined more than 3 percent on Friday as investors turned cautious following global brokerage Citi’s negative commentary. The brokerage has given the company a sell rating and reduced its target price by 33 percent.

ICICI Securities shares slipped 3.7 percent in intraday trade and were trading 3.8 percent lower at Rs 412.60 on BSE at 2:45 pm. The stock has erased more than 47 percent of investors’ wealth in 2022 (year-to-date) as against the benchmark Sensex, which has slipped 11 percent.

Citi has cut the stock target price from Rs 600 to Rs 400 as it said the company’s average cash turnover at NSE in June fell to 30 percent below the levels seen in the fourth quarter of FY22. The average cash turnover has fallen dramatically and has negative implications for revenue and the planned capex in the tech platform is leading to cost pressure, the brokerage firm said.

It has also lowered its FY23 and FY24 estimates for ICICI Securities by 19 and 18 percent, respectively, and cut the target multiple to 13x.

In the last quarter of FY22, the company posted a 21 percent jump in revenue at Rs 892 crore up from Rs 739.34 crore in the year-ago period. This was aided by strong all-around performance across business segments.

ICICI Securities has a client base of 76 lakh, of which over 6.2 lakh were added during the quarter. For the financial year ended March 2022, the company reported a PAT of Rs 1,383 crore, up 29 percent from the preceding fiscal. Revenue grew 33 percent to Rs 3,438 crore.