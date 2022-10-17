ICICI Direct says buy these 10 stocks during Diwali 2022

By Hormaz Fatakia

Mini ICICI Direct has included autos, IT, banks, and tyre stocks as part of their Samvat 2079 picks.

Broking firm ICICI Direct expects medium-term volatility to be a strong opportunity to take exposure to Indian equities. They have set a one-year forward Nifty 50 target of 19,425, indicating a potential upside of 13 percent from the closing levels of October 16.

The brokerage expects India Inc. to deliver earnings growth in excess of 15% over the next two years, given the current economic scenario. However, it expects global central banks to remain hawkish and India's Reserve Bank of India to follow the same path.

Based on the criteria of strong earnings growth and visibility, stable cash flows, Return on Equity and Return on Capital Employed, ICICI Direct has shortlisted 10 stocks that it recommends investors to buy for the upcoming Samvat 2079.

ICICI Direct expects the private sector lender to report compounded loan growth of 16.3 percent over the next two financial years. With cumulative provisions at 134 percent of Gross NPAs, the brokerage finds comfort in the bank's asset quality and earnings volatility. It also expects lower provisions to result in lower credit costs and thereby boost earnings.

Upward revision of its credit growth guidance to 15-18 percent encourages ICICI Direct to bet on this private lender. The management expects recoveries and upgrades to be higher, compared to fresh slippages in the current financial year. However, the brokerage has warned that higher slippages from the restructured book can play spoilsport. It expects the bank to continue reporting higher business growth without any significant dilution.

ICICI Direct expects Apollo Tyres to benefit from a cyclical upswing in Commercial & Private Vehicle sales. Restructured European operations are now delivering high double-digit margins consistently. The brokerage also expects the company to be a key beneficiary from a correction in prices of commodities like natural rubber and crude. It finds Apollo Tyres' valuations to be inexpensive given its $5 billion revenue target and debt reduction plans.

The brokerage expects sales volumes at Royal Enfield to grow at a compounded rate of 25 percent over the next two financial years. Amid high double-digit growth prospects the company is trading at inexpensive valuations, according to ICICI Direct. Other benefits that work in its favour include shift of consumer preferences towards premium motorcycles and a healthy response to the Hunter 350.

Coforge

Buying Range: `3,520 - 3,680

Price Target: `4,375

Potential Upside: 21%

ICICI Direct expects Coforge to have 19.1 percent compounded revenue growth over the next two years. The 11 large deal wins in financial year 2022 provides near to medium-term growth momentum. The brokerage also expects offshoring focus to drive further margin expansion for the company.

The hotel chain is well-positioned to capture market share from the unorganized space, according to ICICI Direct. It sees the company to be more operationally efficient with a leaner cost structure. With adoption of more technology, the brokerage expects Lemon Tree's operating margins to scale 50 percent over the next one year. "The favourable location of its properties in prominent tourist and business districts supports revenue growth prospects & reduces concentration risk," the note said.

ICICI Direct believes the company's legacy overhangs are reducing substantially owing to balance sheet de-leveraging and reduction of losses across new centers. It is expected to be a beneficiary from the increase in oncology cases.

A stable API order book, product launches, capacity expansion are some of the key levers that keep ICICI Direct bullish on this stock. It expects the company's formulations business to do well on account of product launches in the anti-diabetic portfolio in the US and Europe.

Led by high volume growth and incremental revenue from new initiatives, ICICI Direct expects Concor to report compounded revenue and profit growth of 22 percent and 46 percent respectively over the next two years. Trading at reasonable valuations, the stock is likely to be a major beneficiary of the shift of freight volume from road to rail, as envisaged in the National Logistics Policy.

ICICI Direct expects Havells to report compounded revenue growth rate of 16 percent over the next two years led by new product launches and dealer expansion. It also sees the softening of raw material prices and the launch of premium products to aid recovery in margins. The brokerage sees Havells as an attractive stock in the FMEG space due to a strong brand, robust balance sheet and focus on improving the profitability of the Lloyds business.