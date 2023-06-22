ICICI Bank and Indraprastha Gas: Top stock picks to keep on your radar

Market tech analyst, Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls has these stock recommendations for Thursday’s trading session.
In his recent trading recommendations, technical analyst Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls identified two stocks he thinks are worth monitoring: ICICI Bank and Indraprastha Gas.
Uttekar expressed confidence in ICICI Bank's performance, stating that the stock has exhibited notable strength. The breakout from its falling channel pattern on the 30-minute scale is a positive sign.
Based on the price action, a potential target of approximately Rs 952 is anticipated for positional traders. Consequently, Uttekar advises taking aggressive long positions with a stop loss set around Rs 926.
The stock is down more than 2 percent over the last month.
Turning attention to the gas sector, Uttekar identified Indraprastha Gas (IGL) as a pocket of strength displaying promising momentum. Upon analysing the weekly scale, the overall setup indicates a fresh breakout from a flag pattern formation.
A price target of roughly Rs 520 is expected for the stock, with an intraday target of around Rs 505. As a result, Uttekar suggests building aggressive long positions on IGL as well, with a recommended stop loss placed at approximately Rs 485.
The share of IGL has gained more than 6 percent in the past month.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published: Jun 22, 2023 11:10 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mid-Air Musings | Indigo’s fresh aircraft order — here's how it puts the airline on the global aviation roadmap
Jun 22, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Here is all you need to know about India's largest drone maker ideaForge IPO
Jun 21, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks
Jun 21, 2023 IST2 Min Read
World Music Day | From phonograph to digital streaming, music has evolved in content
Jun 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read