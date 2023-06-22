ICICI Bank and Indraprastha Gas: Top stock picks to keep on your radar

Market tech analyst, Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls has these stock recommendations for Thursday’s trading session.

In his recent trading recommendations, technical analyst Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls identified two stocks he thinks are worth monitoring: ICICI Bank and Indraprastha Gas.

Uttekar expressed confidence in ICICI Bank's performance, stating that the stock has exhibited notable strength. The breakout from its falling channel pattern on the 30-minute scale is a positive sign.

Based on the price action, a potential target of approximately Rs 952 is anticipated for positional traders. Consequently, Uttekar advises taking aggressive long positions with a stop loss set around Rs 926.

The stock is down more than 2 percent over the last month.

Turning attention to the gas sector, Uttekar identified Indraprastha Gas (IGL) as a pocket of strength displaying promising momentum. Upon analysing the weekly scale, the overall setup indicates a fresh breakout from a flag pattern formation.

A price target of roughly Rs 520 is expected for the stock, with an intraday target of around Rs 505. As a result, Uttekar suggests building aggressive long positions on IGL as well, with a recommended stop loss placed at approximately Rs 485.

The share of IGL has gained more than 6 percent in the past month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.