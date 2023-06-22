CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsICICI Bank and Indraprastha Gas: Top stock picks to keep on your radar

ICICI Bank and Indraprastha Gas: Top stock picks to keep on your radar

ICICI Bank and Indraprastha Gas: Top stock picks to keep on your radar
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Mangalam Maloo   | Nigel D'Souza  Jun 22, 2023 11:10:14 AM IST (Published)

Market tech analyst, Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls has these stock recommendations for Thursday’s trading session.

Live TV

Loading...

In his recent trading recommendations, technical analyst Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls has identified two stocks worth monitoring: ICICI Bank and Indraprastha Gas.
Tradebulls' technical analyst, Sacchitanand Uttekar, has recently shared his trading recommendations, highlighting two stocks that warrant attention: ICICI Bank and Indraprastha Gas.
Uttekar expressed confidence in ICICI Bank's performance, stating that the stock has exhibited notable strength. The breakout from its falling channel pattern on the 30-minute scale is a positive sign.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X