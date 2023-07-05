This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on ICICI Bank, HUL and JSPL

2 Min Read
Market tech analyst, Jay Thakkar of Sharekhan has these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.
ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), and Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) have caught the attention of market experts, with their recent performance showing promising signs for investors. Jay Thakkar from Sharekhan has shared his buy recommendations for these stocks, highlighting the potential for growth and providing insights into the expected price targets.
Starting with ICICI Bank, Thakkar believes that the stock has finally broken out of a prolonged consolidation phase. Currently trading around Rs 963, he suggested buying the stock with a stop loss set at Rs 940. Thakkar set the target range for ICICI Bank at Rs 995 to Rs 1,020, indicating potential upside movement.