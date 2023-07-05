This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on ICICI Bank, HUL and JSPL

Market tech analyst, Jay Thakkar of Sharekhan has these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.

ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), and Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) have caught the attention of market experts, with their recent performance showing promising signs for investors. Jay Thakkar from Sharekhan has shared his buy recommendations for these stocks, highlighting the potential for growth and providing insights into the expected price targets.

