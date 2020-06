June has started pleasantly for the Indian indices, with the Sensex and Nifty rising around 5 percent in the first five days. The markets have been on an uptrend following a rise in financial stocks which had massively underperformed the benchmarks a while earlier.

Brokerage house Axis Securities has spotted this while naming its top themes and stocks for investors to look at in June. The top picks include ICICI Bank, Manappuram Finance, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Mind Tree, Varun Beverages, Aarti Industries, Biocon, Escorts, and Minda Industries.

Among sectors, the brokerage is overweight on telecom, healthcare, IT, and consumer staples for this month. Meanwhile, it is underweight on auto, banking, capital goods, cement, metals, oil & gas, and real estate.

For June, Axis expects a pickup in discretionary plays. The brokerage noted that auto was the best performing sector in May despite no sales in April. Apart from autos, a wide range of discretionary plays like United Spirits, Jubilant FoodWorks, and others picked up from mid-May as focus shifted to addition in place of the BFSI sector which was the top loser of the month, it said in the report.

"The challenges for consumption will continue to remain high as especially large ticket consumption depends on consumer confidence of future earnings. Considering the number of loans under moratorium and preserving cash a clear objective, discretionary consumption will be significantly impacted," the report said.

The brokerage also believes that the BFSI sector now actually offers good contra as the valuations have come down significantly.