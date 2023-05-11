Nilesh Shah of Envision Capital, speaking on the red carpet at the 18th edition of CNBC-TV18 India Business Leaders Awards (IBLA), shared his insights on the current market conditions and gave valuable advice on portfolio management.

One of the key points that Shah emphasised was the decoupling of markets, which he considers to be a very good sign. Decoupling refers to the phenomenon in which markets that were previously correlated start to move independently of each other.

Shah also advised that portfolios should tilt towards domestic-facing businesses. This is because he believes that the Indian economy is poised for strong growth in the coming years, and companies that have a strong presence in the domestic market are likely to benefit the most.

On the other hand, Shah expressed concerns about the IT sector. He said the sector is facing many headwinds and is expected to grow in the low single digits. The IT sector has been one of the main drivers of the Indian economy over the past few decades, but is now facing challenges such as increasing competition, rising wages, and changing technologies. Shah advised investors to be cautious when investing in IT stocks and to look for companies that have a strong growth outlook.