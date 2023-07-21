In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Herald Van Der Linde, Head of Asia Equity Strategy at HSBC expressed a positive outlook for the country's domestic companies and its burgeoning infrastructure story.

As the world's second-most populous country and one of the fastest-growing major economies, India has garnered considerable attention from global investors and analysts. As India continues to modernise and expand its infrastructure, it opens a plethora of opportunities across various sectors, contributing to job creation and overall economic development. For investors looking to capitalise on the country's growth story, the infrastructure sector stands out as a promising area.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Herald Van Der Linde, Head of Asia Equity Strategy at HSBC expressed a positive outlook for the country's domestic companies and its burgeoning infrastructure story. He also stated confidence in India's prospects for the upcoming decade. Despite the challenging global demand scenario, he remains optimistic about India's potential for substantial growth.

He said, “The overall demand picture is weakening and therefore focus on domestic-oriented companies and sectors such as banks and consumer names across Asia and India as well.”

Talking further about India, Linde emphasised his preference for investing in domestic companies in India. The country's robust domestic market, driven by a burgeoning middle class and a growing consumer base, provides a favourable environment for businesses to thrive. With a stable government and a range of economic reforms aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business, India presents exciting opportunities for investors seeking long-term growth prospects.

According to him, the key driver of growth is India's infrastructure story. He said one of the primary catalysts for India's economic growth is its infrastructure sector. Herald Van Der Linde sees plenty of potential in this area and anticipates significant growth in the coming years. The Indian government's relentless focus on infrastructure development, including investments in roads, railways, airports, and smart cities, has been instrumental in boosting the nation's economic growth and attracting foreign investments.

Talking about global markets , he said that while the global demand picture might not be as favourable due to various economic uncertainties, he remains optimistic about India's potential to navigate through these challenges successfully.

For more details, watch the accompanying video