India and China are expected to be the fastest-growing markets in 2023. While sharing his insights on the current state of the Asian markets, Herald Van Der Linde, Head-Asia Equity Strategy at HSBC said that demand for products from the United States and Europe is weakening, making this the perfect time to be overweight on China.

“This is the time to be overweight on China,” he said emphasising that the general idea is not to be underweight on Asia anymore, as growth in China will ensure a focus on the region. While China is bouncing back sharply, the outlook for the country is still somewhat foggy.

The firm thus prefers the emerging markets (EMs) space over the developed equity markets at the moment.

Van Der Linde expects China and India to be the fastest-growing markets in 2023 and believes that in India companies with domestic exposure are worth looking at.

“The story in India differs a lot from the story in China. Although at the moment, China is bouncing back a lot, if you go beyond the bounce in spending, the outlook in China is rather foggy, while in India it is much clearer,” he explained.

When it comes to an annual target, HSBC has currently pegged the Indian market may go up 10 percent higher by the end of this year.

There is a slight caution though. Van Der Linde acknowledges that the Indian market is expensive but he expects double-digit earnings growth too.

Echoing similar feelings, Cameron Brandt, Director of Research at EPFR Global, believes India is well positioned currently in the global scenario.

“In the fund universe, India's fund industry is benefiting from strong domestic demand. The foreign-domiciled India funds are not doing so well, but I expect that to get better in the next few weeks. We are starting to see the global emerging markets funds, the diversified ones, taking some serious money, $2-3 billion a week over the past few weeks and they are very keen on India now," he reasoned.

India was one of the markets that saw the average allocation of that group rise the most last year.

