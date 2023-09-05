Tech analyst sees potential gains in these stocks

Recently, Shilpa Rout of Prabhudas Lilladher shared some insights with CNBC-TV18, highlighting three potential buy calls.

The first buy call is on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) . Currently trading at approximately Rs 257, HPCL presents an enticing opportunity. Traders and investors can set their sights on targets of Rs 280 while maintaining a disciplined stop loss at Rs 249. This strategic approach provides a risk-reward ratio that many find appealing.

HPCL did face some turbulence in the past month, with its stock value plummeting by more than 4 percent.

The second buy call recommended by Shilpa Rout is centered around Delta Corp , trading at around Rs 188. What makes Delta Corp an attractive prospect is the strong support it enjoys at the Rs 180 zone. To mitigate risk, investors are advised to set a stop loss at Rs 180 while targeting price points of Rs 205 and Rs 210.

Over the past month, Delta Corp has demonstrated its resilience by gaining more than 3 percent.

Shifting focus to the entertainment industry, Zee Entertainment is generating significant buzz. She predicted that it is destined for the Rs 300 zone. Should Zee Entertainment breach this milestone, the path to Rs 320-330 becomes more attainable.

For those considering an investment in Zee Entertainment, the support level to watch closely is Rs 260. If the stock experiences a decline, this level provides an appealing entry point. Alternatively, for those who already hold positions, a prudent move would be to trail the stop loss to Rs 260, allowing room for potential growth.

Zee Entertainment has witnessed substantial growth, with its stock surging by more than 18 percent in just the past month.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.