HPCL shares gain even as profit in December quarter tanks 67%

The net profit increased significantly quarter-on-quarter compared to net loss of Rs 2,476 crore in the September quarter.

Shares of state-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) were trading marginally higher on Friday even as the company reported a 67 percent slump year-on-year in net profit for the December quarter. The company’s consolidated net profit plunged to Rs 444.26 crore in the December quarter as against Rs 1,353 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, the net profit increased significantly quarter-on-quarter compared to net loss of Rs 2,476 crore in the September quarter.

The revenue from the sale of products came in at Rs 1,15,829.87 crore, up 12.30 percent from Rs 1,03,143.24 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing on February 9.

The company, in a filing to the stock exchanges, said that it has not consolidated the financial results of one joint venture company Petronet India Ltd, which is under liquidation.

Total expenses incurred by the state-owned firm increased in the December quarter on account of higher excise duty coupled with depreciation and amortisation expenses.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 172.4 crore in the December quarter, beating CNBC poll estimates, which was expecting a loss of Rs 562 crore. It had recorded a loss of Rs 2,172 crore in the September quarter.

Further, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 1,671.7 crore in the quarter under review vs EBITDA loss of Rs 1,497.9 crore in the September quarter.