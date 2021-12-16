HP Adhesives IPO day 2: Issue subscribed 6.5 times; retail portion booked 34 times

The initial public offering of HP Adhesives has been subscribed 6.5 times on December 16, the second day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 1.63 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 25.2 lakh equity shares.

Retail investors subscribed 34 times to the IPO, and non-institutional subscribers put in bids for nearly 1 percent against their reserved portion. Qualified institutional buyers subscribed to 34 percent of their reserved portion.

HP Adhesives is a fast-growing, multi-product, multi-category consumer adhesives and sealants company. For PVC solvent cement, it is among the leading manufacturers in India in the consumer segment of the adhesive industry.

The company manufactures a wide range of consumer adhesives such as PVC, cPVC, uPVC solvent cement, synthetic rubber adhesive, among others. It sells these products across India through an extensive distribution network of distributors. It also exports products to several countries, through a network of distributors and direct consumers.

The price band for the offer, which closes on December 17 is Rs 262-274 apiece. Brokerages have recommended subscribing to the IPO. Hem Securities said the company is bringing the issue at P/E multiple of 38 times on post issue FY21 EPs. "The company with its wide product portfolio addressing the needs of varied customers has experience promoters with the strong management team having domain knowledge. Also, the company has strategically located manufacturing facilities with improving operational efficiency," it said.

The company plans to use proceeds from the issue to fund the working capital requirements of the company. It also needs funds for capital expenditure for the expansion of production capacity at the existing manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.

