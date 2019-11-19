#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Want to invest in insurance stocks after their strong Q2 performance? Morgan Stanley has this to say

Updated : November 19, 2019 12:00 PM IST

Insurance stocks have re-rated sharply in the last quarter, helped by the strong value of new business (VNB) growth and a continued diversification of earnings towards protection/annuities.
On a year-to-date basis, the three large life insurers SBI Life, ICICI Prudential Life, and HDFC Life rose 68 percent, 61 percent, and 47 percent, respectively.
Other insurance companies ICICI Lombard gained 57 percent, Max Financial Services added 7 percent, while only General Insurance company fell 4 percent during this period.
