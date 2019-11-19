Want to invest in insurance stocks after their strong Q2 performance? Morgan Stanley has this to say
Updated : November 19, 2019 12:00 PM IST
Insurance stocks have re-rated sharply in the last quarter, helped by the strong value of new business (VNB) growth and a continued diversification of earnings towards protection/annuities.
On a year-to-date basis, the three large life insurers SBI Life, ICICI Prudential Life, and HDFC Life rose 68 percent, 61 percent, and 47 percent, respectively.
Other insurance companies ICICI Lombard gained 57 percent, Max Financial Services added 7 percent, while only General Insurance company fell 4 percent during this period.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more