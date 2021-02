The initial public offer (IPO) of Gujarat-based agrichemicals manufacturer Heranba Industries has opened for subscription on Tuesday with a price band of Rs 626-627 per share.

The issue will close on February 25, 2021.

Brokerages have assigned a ‘Subscribe’ rating to the issue for listing gains and also for the long term, given the company's dominant position in pyrethroids market, better return ratios than peers, reasonable valuations to peers, increasing export opportunity and strong balance sheet with low long term debt.

Brokerages such as Groww offers the option of investing in it through its platform.

Here are the steps to invest in Heranba Industries' IPO via the Groww website/app:

Step 1: Visit Groww IPO Page. If you are using the Groww app, then go to the stocks tab and scroll down to see the list of live IPOs. Select Heranba IPO.

Step 2: As you click on Heranba IPO you will be able to view important details such as issue size, price, etc. on the IPO Card. You can also read the' Red Herring Prospectus' for detailed information about the objects of the offer, promoters, etc. Click on ‘Apply’ to proceed.

Step 3: In the order card, you will be able to see the pre-filled field for the minimum number of shares, which is 23 shares in this case. Enter the number of shares you want to buy. Click on 'Continue' to proceed.

Step 4: Enter UPI ID, verify bids and click on ‘Submit Bid'.