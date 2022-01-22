How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks fell for a fourth straight day on Wall Street Friday, and the S&P 500 finished its worst week since March 2020, when the onset of the pandemic in the US sparked a bear market.

All of the sectors in the S&P 500 fell except consumer staples. A big drop in Netflix shares sent communications stocks sharply lower.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 84.79 points, or 1.9 percent, to 4,397.94. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 450.02 points, or 1.3 percent, to 34,265.37. The Nasdaq fell 385.10 points, or 2.7 percent, to 13,768.92. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 36.12 points, or 1.8 percent, to 1,987.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 264.91 points, or 5.7 percent. The Dow is down 1,646.44 points, or 4.6 percent. The Nasdaq is down 1,124.83 points, or 7.6 percent. The Russell 2000 is down 174.54 points, or 8.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 368.24 points, or 7.7 percent. The Dow is down 2,072.93 points, or 5.7 percent. The Nasdaq is down 1,876,05 points, or 12 percent. The Russell 2000 is down 257.39 points, or 11.5 percent.

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Netflix Inc., down $110.75 to $397.50: The streaming entertainment company delivered another quarter of disappointing subscriber growth.

PPG Industries Inc., down $4.96 to $154.74: The paint and coatings maker warned that it is grappling with high raw materials costs and supply chain problems.

Intuitive Surgical Inc., down $23.20 to $269.53; The surgical device maker warned investors that COVID-19 will likely continue to hurt procedure volumes.

Ecolab Inc., down $18.08 to $195.09: The cleaning, food-safety and pest-control services company warned that supply chain disruptions and COVID-19 crimped fourth-quarter earnings.

Peloton Interactive Inc., up $2.84 to $27.06: The maker of exercise bikes and treadmills said fiscal second-quarter revenue would meet previous estimates.

Bank OZK, up 92 cents to $48.15: The bank's fourth-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

SunPower Corp., down $3.22 to $15.80: The solar products and services company warned of a potential product defect that could result in $27 million in charges.

M&T Bank Corp., down $6.24 to $160.11: Bond yields fell and weighed down banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.