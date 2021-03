The IPO market is back in favour, domestically as well as globally, after a short dry spell due to the coronavirus pandemic as most companies delayed their plans to avoid the COVID-led volatility. Big names such as Airbnb have already launched IPOs while some are in the pipeline like Ant Financial, Robinhood, Bumble.

So how does one invest in the upcoming issues abroad?

Investors can use the government's remittance scheme (LRS) in which domestic investors are allowed to remit $250,000 in a year to other countries. These funds amount can be used for specific current account or capital account transactions, which include making equity and debt investment abroad.

However, such investments can be made only if your broker has a tie-up with a broker in the other country and the process can be fairly tedious.

A few startups, such as Minance, also facilitate investments into global stocks.

Besides, fund houses like Edelweiss, Invesco Mutual Fund, DSP, Franklin Templeton, among others also offer products that help Indian investors get exposure to global equities.

Further, investors can look for stockbrokers who have a license to invest in both India and other countries like the US, Europe, China and can invest through them as well.

One can also buy indirectly by purchasing international mutual funds. The mutual funds houses will invest in their preferred stock if they found it promising. Buying an international mutual fund would make it possible for investing in the IPO and later on the company's (the one launching the IPO) shares after the listing.