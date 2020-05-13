How COVID-19 pandemic has affected the sectoral weightage on Nifty

Over the years sectoral representation in the Nifty 50 index has undergone a sea change, in line with changes in the underlying economy. Due to the recent correction owing to the COVID-19 pandemic new sectors have evolved while some of the erstwhile dominant sectors have lost weightage in Nifty 50.

In a recent report, Motilal Oswal points out that BFSI’s weight in the Nifty is now at a three-year low of 33.9 percent as the COVID-19 crisis has impacted financials disproportionately, dragging it down by 810 basis points as compared to its December 2019 weightage. BFSI had risen spectacularly in the benchmark Nifty 50 index from 22.7 percent in December 2009 to 42 percent in December 2019.

However, the report added that the financial sector's loss has been the gain of defensives like oil and gas, consumer, technology, pharmaceuticals and telecom. Amidst the ongoing correction, sectors that have gained substantially since December 2019 are oil and gas (+310 bps), technology (+200 bps), consumer goods (+ 150 bps), telecom (+130 bps) and healthcare (+120 bps). Sectors that have lost weight are private banks (-510 bps), NBFCs (-200 bps), PSU banks (-100 bps), metals (-60 bps), and capital goods (-60 bps).

According to the Motilal Oswal report, oil and gas has seen a big increase in weight thanks to the huge outperformance of Reliance. The sector has gained 310 bps since December 2019 and now constitutes 15.6 percent of Nifty.

Interestingly, a large part of the rally in Reliance Industries (RIL) has been led by developments in telecom -- through its subsidiary Reliance Jio. After a series of investments from multiple entities in Jio Platforms over the last three weeks, the company is now moving toward becoming debt-free, added the brokerage.

Consumer's weight has also inched up consistently over the last three years and now stands at 12.7 percent versus 9.7 percent in December 2017, it noted. Recently, three out of seven stocks added in the benchmark were from the consumer space -- Titan, Britannia and Nestle.

After reaching its nadir of just 3.6 percent weightage in the Nifty 50 index in December 2007, the sector’s weight has increased consistently in the last twelve years and has expanded 3.5 times.

"This is despite the very sharp underperformance by ITC in the last five years. The sector’s massive re-rating also underscores the market's overarching preference for high-quality defensives in an era of weak corporate earnings growth in the last decade and several big macro disruptions along the way," the report added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also led to some revival in the pharma space. After an elongated period of underperformance since 2015, the coronavirus pandemic has renewed the sector’s prospects with healthcare being the best performer over the past two months. Consequently, its weight has jumped from 2 percent in December 2019 to 3.3 percent now, stated the brokerage.

However, the sector is still well below the 7 percent weight that it enjoyed in 2015.

Meanwhile, the IT sector’s weight has also inched up by 200 bps to 14.8 percent since December 2019 and the telecom sector's weight is up from 2.2 percent in December 2019 to 3.5 percent in May 2020.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.