How COVID-19 pandemic has affected the sectoral weightage on Nifty

Updated : May 13, 2020 02:54 PM IST

Oil and gas has seen a big increase in weight thanks to the huge outperformance of Reliance.
Consumer's weight has also inched up consistently over the last three years and now stands at 12.7 percent.
Motilal Oswal points out that BFSI’s weight in the Nifty is now at a three-year low of 33.9 percent.
